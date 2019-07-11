Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Reaches $2.77 After 4.00% Down Move; Shorts at MAZDA MOTOR ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (MZDAF) Lowered By 9.8%

MAZDA MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) had a decrease of 9.8% in short interest. MZDAF’s SI was 480,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.8% from 532,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2402 days are for MAZDA MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)’s short sellers to cover MZDAF’s short positions. It closed at $10.56 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.765. About 8.06 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL GroupThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.55 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $2.65 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SWN worth $61.80M less.

More notable recent Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Future Car: Takeaways From Our Visits To Japanese Companies – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Volvo Opens U.S. Factory, Grows 30% In 2018, Will Launch 5 Electric Cars – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mazda’s Split Verdict: Major SUV Sales Increase, But Profits Will Be Going Down – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2018. More interesting news about Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mazda’s New Invention: Diesel, Without The Diesel – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Smallest And Largest SUVs Will Be Here From Hyundai And Kia In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.56 billion. The Company’s principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. It has a 10 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.7 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SWN or RRC: Which Natural Gas-Heavy Stock is Better Placed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “See which Houston-based public energy cos. had the biggest changes in employees last year – Houston Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 21,716 shares. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership has 11,512 shares. Huntington Financial Bank owns 1,145 shares. 137,778 were accumulated by Paloma Management. Fmr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Primecap Co Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 13.61 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 380,453 shares. 1.88M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 1.22% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Walthausen And Company Llc holds 0.72% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 508,844 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 99,097 shares.