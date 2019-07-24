Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Reaches $2.41 After 9.00% Down Move; Eaton Vance Management Has Increased Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Eaton Vance Management increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 459.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 477,505 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 581,471 shares with $37.39M value, up from 103,966 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $18.29B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 2.24M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.0473 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4127. About 15.48 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFEThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.31 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $2.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SWN worth $117.54 million less.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fastenal Company’s (NASDAQ:FAST) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fastenal Still Holds Fast – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal Company: Waiting For A Better Entry Level – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 30,554 shares to 1.22 million valued at $466.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 8,964 shares and now owns 172,545 shares. Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) was reduced too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 insider sales for $3.53 million activity. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J also sold $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, January 31. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN also sold $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann, worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor owns 285,341 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Roundview Ltd Com invested in 0.56% or 36,837 shares. Hendershot Inc owns 107,219 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Reik & invested in 0.15% or 8,585 shares. Cap Guardian accumulated 1,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.97 million shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,872 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc holds 0.28% or 76,300 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.48% or 115,168 shares. 42,463 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability accumulated 3,241 shares. Tompkins Fin Corp holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 925 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 581,471 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Sell”. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Limited Liability has 0.41% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 340,348 shares. Key Hldgs (Cayman) Limited owns 1.29% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 3.91 million shares. Pnc Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.36M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 28 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0% or 24,272 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 34,181 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 216,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Amer Intl Grp has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt holds 10,724 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chilton Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Magnetar Fin Lc reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0.03% or 1.24 million shares.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.48 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.