Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Reaches $2.29 After 9.00% Down Move; Last Week RPC, Inc. (RES) Analysts

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 11.01M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25CThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.24B company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $2.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SWN worth $111.60 million less.

Among 2 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPC has $15 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 83.71% above currents $6.26 stock price. RPC had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Morgan Stanley. See RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Underperform Old Target: $5.5000 New Target: $4.5000 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Gabelli \U0026 Co.

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $15.0000 10.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $12.0000 9.5000

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $11 New Target: $15 Upgrade

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $47,500 was bought by Bott Julian Mark. $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) was bought by Kurtz Richard Jason on Friday, August 23. 100,000 shares were bought by Way William J, worth $191,000 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 324,374 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 813,507 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 536,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 135,668 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 69,719 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 477,365 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.76M shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca holds 4,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 2.70 million shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 7.47 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa accumulated 1.24 million shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 270,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 1,345 shares stake. Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 1.51 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $2 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $1.95’s average target is -14.85% below currents $2.29 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.26 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.73M for 6.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

RPC, Inc. provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for gas and oil companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Technical Services and Support Services. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold RPC, Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.66 million shares. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 36,933 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,400 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,092 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Sei Investments reported 370,938 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 5,124 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 1,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 902,983 shares. Yorktown Management And Communications has 0.05% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 17,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 373 shares. Voloridge Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 255,902 shares.

