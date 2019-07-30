Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Reaches $2.10 After 7.00% Up Move; 58.com Inc. (WUBA) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.69% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $2.095. About 14.35M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipelineThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.13 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SWN worth $79.38M more.

Among 3 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com had 8 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. CLSA maintained the shares of WUBA in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. See 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: each representing 2 Class A Ordinary Shares Rating: Credit Suisse

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: CLSA Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $84 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and clients to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. It has a 27.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages.

The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 319,179 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

More important recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fang Holdings: Set To Skyrocket On Rebound From Recent Market Overreactions – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.29 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp invested in 0% or 137,596 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mariner Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 345,983 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 108,376 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utd Service Automobile Association has 243,244 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.07% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, Eqis has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 216,662 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 108,555 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 91,582 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) rating on Friday, March 1. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $7.3 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.13 million for 5.24 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.