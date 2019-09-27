Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Reaches $2.05 After 8.00% Up Move; Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary SH (SQNS) SI Decreased By 0.89%

Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary SH (NYSE:SQNS) had a decrease of 0.89% in short interest. SQNS’s SI was 1.47 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.89% from 1.49M shares previously. With 110,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Sequans Communications S.A. American Depositary SH (NYSE:SQNS)’s short sellers to cover SQNS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.0118 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8781. About 53,052 shares traded. Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has declined 51.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SQNS News: 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 07/03/2018 – Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 12/04/2018 – Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 07/03/2018 Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI; 07/05/2018 – Sequans and Sasken Team Up to Bring New LTE Devices to Vertical Markets; 07/05/2018 – SASKEN TECHNOLOGIES TIES UP WITH SEQUANS FOR NEW LTE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 13.45M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINSThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.11B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $2.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SWN worth $88.80M more.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Southwestern Energy, and Navistar International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southwestern Energy has $2.2500 highest and $1.9000 lowest target. $2.05’s average target is 0.00% above currents $2.05 stock price. Southwestern Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $2 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Kurtz Richard Jason also bought $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares. 100,000 shares were bought by Way William J, worth $191,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc has invested 0.08% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Virtu Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 600 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.22 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 62.64 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 672 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Pnc Fin Service Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1.09 million shares. Chilton Management Ltd Llc accumulated 47,929 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,345 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Comerica Bankshares has 311,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.73M for 5.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.13 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.