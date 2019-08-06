Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Reaches $1.84 1 Year Low; Duane Reade (DRD) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Duane Reade Inc (DRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 8 sold and decreased holdings in Duane Reade Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.64 million shares, down from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Duane Reade Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

The stock increased 4.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 80,902 shares traded. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT

Ruffer Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited for 3.71 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 110,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Financial Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,843 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Co has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,326 shares.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $238.14 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 328.18 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold Southwestern Energy Company shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 216,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Moreover, Regions Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 2,300 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt stated it has 58,921 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 9.23 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 32,769 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 126,253 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 190,806 shares. 704,664 were reported by Retirement System Of Alabama. Strs Ohio stated it has 1.24M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 95,365 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 903,061 shares. 897,402 are held by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Vanguard invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $995.73 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. It has a 1.13 P/E ratio. The firm focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas.