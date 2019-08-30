Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 3 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.24 N/A -6.95 0.00

Demonstrates Southwestern Energy Company and Rosehill Resources Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Rosehill Resources Inc.’s 239.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.39 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Southwestern Energy Company and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Southwestern Energy Company’s average target price is $4.64, while its potential upside is 182.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares and 33.6% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. Southwestern Energy Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company has -35.48% weaker performance while Rosehill Resources Inc. has 26.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Southwestern Energy Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.