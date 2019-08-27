Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Comparison side by side

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy Company 4 0.23 N/A 1.68 1.31 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 3.33 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 demonstrates Southwestern Energy Company and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Southwestern Energy Company. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Southwestern Energy Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy Company 0.00% 37.8% 14% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southwestern Energy Company. Its rival Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Southwestern Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Southwestern Energy Company and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Southwestern Energy Company’s upside potential currently stands at 174.88% and an $4.64 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Southwestern Energy Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.6% of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors. Southwestern Energy Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwestern Energy Company -6.78% -28.1% -43.15% -52.17% -56.09% -35.48% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Southwestern Energy Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 7 of the 11 factors Southwestern Energy Company.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream Services. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 245,805 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus, Utica, and Upper Devonian Shales covering approximately 321,563 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional gas reservoir covering approximately 918,535 net acres in Arkansas. It also engages in the exploration and production activities in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company is involved in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. As of December 31, 2016, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles in Arkansas and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The companyÂ’s estimated proved natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids reserves comprise 5,253 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 77 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is based in Spring, Texas.