Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Value Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Increased Holding; Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Holder Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Its Position

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $470.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 160,589 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 10.30M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43M for 26.53 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 15,330 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Arrowstreet Partnership reported 114,696 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment reported 16,000 shares stake. Teton Advsr Inc has invested 0.54% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 961,519 shares. Eam Investors Limited Company reported 109,356 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Minnesota-based White Pine Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.9% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 71 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Credit Agricole S A owns 90,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 66,169 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $586,625 activity. Shares for $97,500 were sold by BUCHEL KEVIN S.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 117,916 shares to 435,007 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 171,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,656 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Amp Investors Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.45M shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd reported 45,929 shares. First Ltd Partnership has 1.10 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. The New York-based Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership has 304,355 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 309 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 1.08M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 508,844 shares. Snow Ltd Partnership owns 120,680 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.