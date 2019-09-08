Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Price Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Position; Winslow Capital Management Increases Stake in Centene (CNC)

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 9.78M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, down from 12.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 23.44M shares traded or 17.85% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 104.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 49,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 95,970 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 46,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. The insider Way William J bought $191,000. Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWN’s profit will be $48.73M for 5.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 66,378 shares to 156,995 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 351,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Mariner Llc accumulated 0% or 20,322 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 388,699 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 903,061 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Adirondack Research Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 897,821 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 41,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Systematic Fin Mgmt Lp owns 304,355 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has 178,426 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 309 shares or 0.26% of the stock. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Key Grp (Cayman) Limited holds 3.91M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 11,100 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 2.24 million shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 96,705 shares to 3.85M shares, valued at $610.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 286,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ls Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,380 shares. Winslow Mgmt Llc reported 95,970 shares stake. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 399,788 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.08 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Ranger Inv Management Lp reported 0% stake. Marietta Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 4,846 shares. Timessquare Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 1.18M shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability reported 85,788 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 121,035 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 1.81 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oz Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has 14,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt owns 80,538 shares.

