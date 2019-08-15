Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stock Declined While Adirondack Research & Management Boosted Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.725. About 3.52 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 3.42M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Advsrs owns 130,114 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Contravisory Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 631 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc reported 45,477 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 591,623 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 232,987 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 2.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Taurus Asset Management reported 0.91% stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated accumulated 574,206 shares or 4.92% of the stock. 67,371 were reported by M&R Mngmt. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14.71M shares. Cap Inv Serv Of America reported 3,501 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blue Capital has 1.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 1.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 75,280 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd holds 4,390 shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 54,000 shares to 553,052 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corp New by 262,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,181 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.04% or 2.16M shares. Brinker Capital reported 22,396 shares. Guggenheim Capital has 178,426 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership has 304,355 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chilton Ltd Llc stated it has 45,929 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Limited Liability Company holds 2.22 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp holds 11,512 shares. Eqis Cap has 26,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 508,844 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd accumulated 108,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 1.25 million shares stake. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Ellington Mgmt Grp Llc accumulated 12,600 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $238,500 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) on Friday, August 9.