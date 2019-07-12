Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shares Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Has Upped Its Stake; Kempner Capital Management Maintains Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 25.21 million shares traded or 48.08% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 2.19M shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q ADJ EPS $3.49, EST. $3.56; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 09/04/2018 – MCKESSON, AMERICAN PHARMACY COOPERATIVE IN JV FOR PHARMACIES; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 56,300 shares to 45,900 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corp New by 262,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,181 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Stevens LP has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tenor Capital Company LP has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Incorporated Ca holds 4,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.09% or 32,128 shares. 380,453 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability. 1.88 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 21,520 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 153 shares. Ironwood Inv Mngmt holds 56,241 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 1.65 million are held by River And Mercantile Asset Llp. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 30.99M shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 0.01% or 17,510 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42M and $151.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17,073 shares to 67,970 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) reported 0.38% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 139,225 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc holds 0.52% or 33,552 shares in its portfolio. First National owns 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 2,986 shares. Community National Bank Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Van Eck Assocs owns 550,094 shares. Portland Counsel reported 7.84% stake. Motco reported 180 shares. Baupost Ltd Liability Ma reported 2.82M shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank invested in 0.04% or 6,651 shares. Seizert Partners Ltd owns 386,639 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. 158 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 70,588 shares.