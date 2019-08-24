Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $11.08 Million as Market Value Declined; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Share Value Rose, Sankaty Advisors Decreased Stake

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 220,366 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 16.28M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 55,700 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com reported 60,890 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 37 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Amer Group Incorporated Inc reported 34,665 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 65,600 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc owns 27,181 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 576,377 are held by Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Parametric Portfolio Assocs stated it has 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 10,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 205 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 692,198 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 34,475 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 4.99 million shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 45,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 456,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

