Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lifted Its Holding by $4.11 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 673,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.69M, up from 631,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 2.32 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY TOTAL U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.3 PCT; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 04/04/2018 – Walmart is the one to watch, health industry executives tell CNBC; 17/04/2018 – The upgraded website will be personalized based on a shopper’s local Walmart store; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S INITIAL BOARD OF EIGHT DIRECTORS WILL ALSO INCLUDE ONE FOUNDER AS PER DEAL; 12/05/2018 – There’s a whole bunch of data in Walmart’s corner that supports the risk it’s taking in buying Flipkart – Here’s five charts that explain:; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 8.46M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $238,500 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $191,000 was bought by Way William J.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 544,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.44M shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

