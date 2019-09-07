Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Has Upped Position by $454,400; Blue Harbour Group LP Raised Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holding by $14.99 Million as Share Price Rose

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 23.37M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 172,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.76M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 467,600 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 475,661 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 115,240 shares. 619,813 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Ellington Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 10,513 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 3,201 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 15,117 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 59,861 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). 408,112 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. On Friday, August 23 Kurtz Richard Jason bought $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 1,250 shares. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares were bought by Bott Julian Mark.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 27,982 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 117,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,007 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ MSL, LTXB, GWR, NRE – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming: A Railroad Play That Is Not So Well-Known – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Genesee And Wyoming’s Second-Quarter Operating Income Falls On Declining Revenues – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MERGER ALERT â€“ PCMI and GWR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.