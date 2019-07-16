Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Lifted Stake; Anheuser (BUD) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 4,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, down from 9,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 2.53M shares traded or 95.28% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 14.12 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Southwestern Energy (SWN) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy: Completing Its Reversal Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2019 Gulf Coast winners include 7 Houston-area CEOs – Houston Business Journal” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southwestern Energy Schedules First Quarter Conference Call for April 26, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 135,710 shares to 199,521 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 117,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,007 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 340,348 are held by Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Co. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Virtu Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 34,181 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 92,268 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 1.88 million shares. Tenor Management Communication LP holds 25,000 shares. Whittier has 381 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 41,400 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 22,171 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 34,413 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has 11,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assoc holds 163,023 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Cleararc Capital owns 13,899 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:ROL) by 343,050 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $42.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Total World Stock Market Etf (VT) by 9,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 15,825 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Company reported 11,240 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. 101,841 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office has invested 0.06% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Allsquare Wealth Management reported 79 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 343,966 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc holds 4.01 million shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 20,000 shares. Invesco has invested 0.05% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). State Street holds 54,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Assets Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cibc Asset invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Chevy Chase Holding reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).