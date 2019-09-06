Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Share Value Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Lowered by $11.08 Million Its Holding; Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Lomas Capital Management Has Upped Position

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 18.79 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 22/05/2018 – Southwestern Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 339,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.55 million, up from 840,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.67. About 357,733 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52M and $931.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51B and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 385,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares were bought by Bott Julian Mark. 100,000 shares were bought by Way William J, worth $191,000 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.