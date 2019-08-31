Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Position Held by Adirondack Research & Management Inc; Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 19.75 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 27,861 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 33,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Shares for $191,000 were bought by Way William J on Friday, August 9. The insider Kurtz Richard Jason bought 1,250 shares worth $2,138.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 177,842 shares to 128,396 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 76,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,883 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,605 shares to 128,163 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).