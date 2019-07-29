Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Market Valuation Rose While Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Its Position by $11.08 Million; Nike (NKE) Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $304,080

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 32.74M shares traded or 92.21% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 7.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.12M for 5.10 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 287,900 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 319,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Ltd has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Stelliam Mngmt LP reported 1.41M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,200 shares. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 17,510 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 666,082 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 530,396 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Sterling Capital Ltd Com holds 0.41% or 8.79 million shares in its portfolio. Sib Ltd Liability stated it has 0.51% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 556,499 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 309 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 11,640 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Co owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.82 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 22,800 shares to 100,800 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).