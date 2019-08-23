Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Market Valuation Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Cut Position; Van Berkom & Associates Has Increased Intl Fcstone (INTL) Position by $1.96 Million as Shares Rose

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.83. About 14.15M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 51,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.69 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 41,897 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 07/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 23/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCStone 2Q EPS $1.18; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 16,408 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 51,828 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.41% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 40,869 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Northern Trust Corporation holds 206,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.02% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 3,689 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Advisory Ltd Liability holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Lc stated it has 6,546 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 285,874 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 18,856 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 14,123 shares to 853,337 shares, valued at $61.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 36,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sib Ltd Liability Co stated it has 147,376 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited has invested 0.04% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Huntington Bancorp invested in 1,145 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Lc holds 45,929 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 21,520 shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.71 million shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 137,778 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 58.23 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 340,348 were reported by Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Corporation. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Lathrop Investment holds 0.03% or 21,675 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 1.45M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 35,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

