Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding Boosted by Adirondack Research & Management Inc; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Upped Bruker Biosciences C (BRKR) Holding by $3.09 Million

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 20.00 million shares traded or 2.68% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Bruker Biosciences C (BRKR) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 81,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 570,089 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 488,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Bruker Biosciences C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 767,455 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF THE TEST TO IDENTIFY CANDIDA AURIS TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces the New CTX™ Portable XRF Analyzer; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER KEEPS 2018 REV. GROWTH, ADJ EPS OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH, NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN EXPANSION AND NON-GAAP EPS IS UNCHANGED; 14/03/2018 Bruker Appoints Gerald Herman As Interim Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M; 24/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Contour LS-K 3D Optical Profiler

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $160.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 27,609 shares to 267,279 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,140 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500. Way William J also bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.23M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock holds 66.15M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc has 3.41 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 150,085 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc has 60,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 530,396 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 30.99M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 58.23 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 145,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 556,499 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 443,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tctc Hldgs Limited has invested 0.02% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 430,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold BRKR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 102.20 million shares or 2.11% less from 104.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc holds 548,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 545,543 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.32% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0% or 323,180 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 570,089 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 160,588 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 61,607 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Nj owns 638,731 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) for 189,100 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.01% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 563,500 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.27% in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 14,500 shares to 10,838 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 290,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,776 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

