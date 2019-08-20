Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Boosted Position by $8.63 Million as Share Price Declined; Philadelphia Trust Company Cut Stake in General Mills (GIS) by $3.11 Million

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 9.15 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO SWN.N – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 NATURAL GAS DISCOUNT TO NYMEX GUIDANCE INCLUDING TRANSPORTATION TO $0.70 – $0.80 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 61,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 233,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, down from 294,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 1.69 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.65 million for 17.74 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,198 shares to 171,062 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,594 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,500 activity. $47,500 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares were bought by Bott Julian Mark.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 25,032 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $177.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Com (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 15,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).