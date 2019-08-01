Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Position Lifted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 192,730 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74 million, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 30.07 million shares traded or 68.22% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy target cut, pulled as Alpha Generator at B. Riley FBR – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy (SWN) Tops Q4 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Am Dipping My Toes Into Southwestern Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 1.23 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 408,112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division invested in 861 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 72,140 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 103,595 shares. Shell Asset Co accumulated 48,070 shares. Pnc Grp accumulated 0.01% or 1.36M shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.71M shares. Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 42,297 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp holds 60,400 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.09% or 3.18 million shares in its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Peoples Finance Services invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (NYSE:FDS) by 6,614 shares to 602,386 shares, valued at $149.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Power Integrations Inc Com (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76M shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% negative EPS growth.