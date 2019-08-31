Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Position Has Increased by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc; Kepos Capital LP Stake In Cargill (MOS) Was Raised

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cargill Inc (MOS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 29,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 222,526 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 193,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cargill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 19.75 million shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY SAYS ENTERED APRIL 26 CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH TOTAL COMMITMENTS OF $2 BLN & TOTAL MAXIMUM REVOLVING CREDIT AMOUNT OF $3.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. 1,250 shares valued at $2,138 were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason on Friday, August 23. 100,000 Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares with value of $191,000 were bought by Way William J.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10. On Friday, May 10 Freeland Clint bought $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 4,250 shares. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

