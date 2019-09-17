Southwest (LUV) Shareholder Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Increased Its Position by $555,000; Regions Financial Continues to Hold Position in Invesco (IVZ)

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco (IVZ) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 556,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.24M, up from 969,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Invesco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 3.43 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 19/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 14/05/2018 – ORIGIN ENTERPRISES: INVESCO HOLDS ABT 7.2% INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 23/04/2018 – INVESCO’S HOOPER: 10-YR YIELD TO LEAD TO REPRICING OF RISK; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s)

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Southwest (LUV) by 173.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Southwest for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.83. About 3.69M shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS WILL RESUME NORMAL MARKETING SOON: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER; 04/05/2018 – Glare on Southwest highlights tense relationship between management, mechanics; 07/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane arriving at BWI was struck by a pickup truck; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is accelerating tests of its CFM56 engines; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 18/04/2018 – Daily Mail US: EXCLUSIVE: Grieving family of Southwest Airlines victim say they have not yet decided whether to sue over tragic; 20/04/2018 – FAA Orders Emergency Engine Checks After Fatal Southwest Blowout

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of stock. $207,120 worth of stock was bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR on Friday, June 7.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,742 shares to 80,016 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,605 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

