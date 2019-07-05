Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

We are contrasting Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 21 2.52 N/A 1.82 11.00 United Bankshares Inc. 36 5.43 N/A 2.49 14.73

Table 1 highlights Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10% 0.8% United Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.26 shows that Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Bankshares Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.1% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.4% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation -3.42% -4.9% -3.09% -13.85% -2.68% -1.04% United Bankshares Inc. -5.22% -3.72% -2.26% 6.56% 5.04% 18%

For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation had bearish trend while United Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.