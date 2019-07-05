Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

We are contrasting Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
|21
|2.52
|N/A
|1.82
|11.00
|United Bankshares Inc.
|36
|5.43
|N/A
|2.49
|14.73
Table 1 highlights Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and United Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Bankshares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|10%
|0.8%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|6.5%
|1.1%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.26 shows that Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Bankshares Inc.’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.28 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.1% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.4% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
|-3.42%
|-4.9%
|-3.09%
|-13.85%
|-2.68%
|-1.04%
|United Bankshares Inc.
|-5.22%
|-3.72%
|-2.26%
|6.56%
|5.04%
|18%
For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation had bearish trend while United Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
United Bankshares Inc. beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.
