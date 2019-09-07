Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Comparing side by side

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.40 N/A 2.18 15.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Southside Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Southside Bancshares Inc. has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Southside Bancshares Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 54.2%. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 11.5%. Competitively, Southside Bancshares Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08% Southside Bancshares Inc. 4.59% 7.48% -0.52% 0.84% 0.41% 9.04%

For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Southside Bancshares Inc. beats Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.