Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (SGB) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Comparison side by side

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 20 2.22 N/A 1.88 10.89 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.47 N/A 0.72 11.63

In table 1 we can see Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Severn Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Severn Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.7% 0.9% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.31 beta means Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Severn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.82 beta which is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation and Severn Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.7% and 19.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 11.5% of Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp Inc. has 33.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation 1.07% 7.16% -2.21% -7.51% -1.91% 1.08% Severn Bancorp Inc. -1.17% -2.91% -9.36% 2.31% -2.09% 5.51%

For the past year Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation was less bullish than Severn Bancorp Inc.