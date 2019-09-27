Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Ssr Mining (SSRM) Shorts Increased By 0.82%

BidaskScore has increased Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) stock to a “Hold” in a analysts report revealed to investors and clients on 27 September.

Ssr Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) had an increase of 0.82% in short interest. SSRM’s SI was 2.81M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.82% from 2.78M shares previously. With 904,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Ssr Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s short sellers to cover SSRM’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1.01 million shares traded. SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has risen 49.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSRM News: 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – 2018 GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM THAT REPORTED ON JANUARY 15, 2018; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q REV. $97.9M; 03/05/2018 – SSR MINING NAMES KEVIN O’KANE AS COO; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C, EST. 2C; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC – CHINCHILLAS PROJECT REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING INC QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.01; 11/04/2018 – SSR MINING: 1Q GOLD PRODUCTION AT MARIGOLD DOWN 18.6% Q/Q; 10/05/2018 – SSR MINING 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 18/04/2018 – Goldplay Exploration Options San Marcial Project From SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has a 93.75 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Pirquitas mine located in the province of Jujuy, northern Argentina; and the Seabee Gold Operation located near Laonil Lake, Saskatchewan.

More notable recent SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “17 Trillion Reasons to Own Gold and Silver Stocks Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Golden Arrow Resources Completes the Sale of its Interest in Puna Operations – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SSR Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SSR Mining has $18.7000 highest and $14.7500 lowest target. $16.48’s average target is 9.87% above currents $15 stock price. SSR Mining had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 11. FBR Capital maintained SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) rating on Friday, August 2. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $14.7500 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset holds 0.11% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 7,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 51,173 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 0.02% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 407 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 3,584 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company holds 222,122 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd holds 0.04% or 8,653 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited reported 41,576 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Co stated it has 23,358 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 1.11 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Ltd Com reported 105,619 shares stake. Us State Bank De has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Point72 Asset Mgmt L P holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.04% or 194,886 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 88,087 shares.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,984,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21M for 80.33 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.97. About 202,453 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/15/2018 09:09 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM

More notable recent Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm Eastern – PRNewswire” published on September 27, 2019, Twst.com published: “Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.: Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Southwest Gas Holdings’s (NYSE:SWX) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWX) 5.4% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.