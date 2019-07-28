Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) to pay $0.55 on Sep 3, 2019; Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) Sellers Decreased By 2.05% Their Shorts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI) had a decrease of 2.05% in short interest. HASI’s SI was 2.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.05% from 2.71 million shares previously. With 280,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (NYSE:HASI)’s short sellers to cover HASI’s short positions. The SI to Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita’s float is 5.26%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 230,756 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 38.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:SWX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s current price of $89.43 translates into 0.61% yield. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. May 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 132,502 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Southwest Gas and Sub. at ‘BBB+’ and ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 1,984,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company reported 90,800 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 547 shares stake. Vanguard reported 5.57M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 9,351 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 21,643 shares. 1.68M are held by State Street Corp. New York-based Amer Group has invested 0.04% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 3,470 shares in its portfolio. 119,308 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Fort Lp invested in 0.01% or 307 shares. 265 are held by Shelton Capital. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 14,200 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 614,065 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 4,988 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Hannon Armstrong had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22. FBR Capital initiated the shares of HASI in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Roth Capital. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 218,954 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 15,503 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 101,017 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 8,587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 119,545 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 562,655 shares. Mackenzie Finance accumulated 140,606 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 52,475 shares. Usa Portformulas reported 0.03% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,106 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Smithfield reported 10,778 shares. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 17,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.