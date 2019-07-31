Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) to pay $0.55 on Sep 3, 2019; Arotech (ARTX)’s Sentiment Is 1.31

Arotech Corp (ARTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 21 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced holdings in Arotech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 7.11 million shares, up from 6.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Arotech Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) is expected to pay $0.55 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:SWX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.55 dividend. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s current price of $89.17 translates into 0.61% yield. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. May 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.17. About 191,323 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q OPER REV. $754.3M; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM

More notable recent Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Shareholders Are Down 33% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Arotech (ARTX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Arotech Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ARTX) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arotech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Arotech Corporation for 1.43 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 373,168 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.08% invested in the company for 79,830 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 286,063 shares.

The stock increased 4.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 177,634 shares traded or 79.28% up from the average. Arotech Corporation (ARTX) has declined 37.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ARTX News: 14/03/2018 AROTECH CORP ARTX.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.15 TO $0.18; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arotech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARTX); 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Soldier System Program; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q EPS 17c; 14/03/2018 – Arotech 4Q Rev $29M; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 03/05/2018 – Arotech’s Power Systems Division Selected to Provide Canadian Armed Forces With Battery Charging Solution for Integrated Sold; 14/03/2018 – Arotech Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – AROTECH CORP – TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MLN AT END OF 2016

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.40 million. The companyÂ’s Training and Simulation division develops, makes, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. It currently has negative earnings. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $84,779 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.02% or 7,872 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). 12 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Moreover, Tower Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 12 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd invested in 0.05% or 90,800 shares. Dimensional Fund L P owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 705,250 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 122 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 4,700 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 209,909 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co has 0.33% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 122,704 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Lc holds 0.03% or 19,658 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7,737 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd has invested 0.09% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).