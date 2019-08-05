Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Stake Has Upped by Westpac Banking Corp; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Market Value Rose, Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Trimmed Position

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 294 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 1,042 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.72M, up from 748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.58. About 206,360 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $670 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/16/2018 12:53 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 29,400 shares to 72,964 shares, valued at $5.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,754 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.