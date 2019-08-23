Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Shareholder Cbre Clarion Securities Boosted Its Position; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose While Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Its Stake by $418,386

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 73,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 77,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $116.55. About 816,809 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 19,658 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 12,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.43. About 55,874 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 10/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC SWX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS 1Q EPS $1.63, EST. $1.60; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 08:33 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/21/2018 12:59 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/26/2018 05:23 PM

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,668 shares to 179,346 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.02 million for 25.56 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125 were reported by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 41,961 were reported by Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Kings Point Capital Management holds 62,055 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Management reported 2,500 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 2,660 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,562 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited holds 239,150 shares. 310,302 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 197,776 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability accumulated 18,774 shares or 0% of the stock. Aspen Investment accumulated 0.64% or 8,789 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,600 shares. Sns Financial Group Lc holds 0.37% or 16,381 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd invested in 52,333 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SWX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 43.21 million shares or 4.25% less from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus owns 4,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 209,909 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Huntington State Bank has 435 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ironwood Fincl Llc holds 0% or 100 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 20,008 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested in 228,687 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Signaturefd Ltd owns 11 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Company has 2,736 shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada reported 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.01% stake.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) by 849,506 shares to 8.05M shares, valued at $77.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 916,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.66M shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

