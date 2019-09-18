Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Holder Ledyard National Bank Has Boosted Stake; Verizon Communications (WPC) Market Value Rose While First City Capital Management Upped Its Position

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 249,348 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 09:13 AM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/25/2018 04:19 PM; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/20/2018 09:08 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas, – 04/27/2018 02:24 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 451,713 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 40,391 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md has 0.05% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 3.59 million shares. 30,739 were reported by Comerica Natl Bank. Destination Wealth Management owns 122 shares. 46,905 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Com. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.21% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company has 20,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,000 are owned by Private Asset Mgmt. 285,145 are owned by Legal And General Group Public Limited Company. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 274,035 shares. 4,417 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.1% or 4,435 shares. 6,838 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsr. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Quality Dvd Etf (QDF) by 22,471 shares to 594,782 shares, valued at $26.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,192 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLY).

