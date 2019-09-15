Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Forms $92.00 Double Top; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted By $5.29 Million Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) formed double top with $97.52 target or 6.00% above today’s $92.00 share price. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) has $5.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 194,131 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHWEST GAS, SUB. AT ‘BBB+’, ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 05:14 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/04/2018 02:09 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/24/2018 02:57 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 07/05/2018 – SWX SEES FY OPER INCOME RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, MODESTLY HIGHER

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 15.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 120,277 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 906,659 shares with $40.55 million value, up from 786,382 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 1.29 million shares traded or 63.24% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Analysts await Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SWX’s profit will be $15.21 million for 82.14 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Limited Liability Co reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Mgmt Ab reported 59,440 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 83,527 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 6,484 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management L P reported 890,040 shares. Natixis reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 36,239 shares. Csat Advisory Lp, a Michigan-based fund reported 101 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 30 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.12% stake. Comerica Bank invested in 30,739 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited owns 41,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 202,873 shares. Raymond James Svcs reported 13,395 shares stake.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) stake by 197,000 shares to 1.97M valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fgl Hldgs stake by 139,380 shares and now owns 872,477 shares. Fvcbankcorp Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Oh owns 0.32% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 632,608 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,022 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Citigroup holds 26,948 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Advisors Asset holds 22,166 shares. Broadview Limited Liability Co has invested 2.64% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Lazard Asset Mgmt owns 85,946 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Tru owns 77 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 572 shares. Qs Lc has 2,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).