Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) EPS Estimated At $0.45; Primo Water (PRMW) Sentiment Is 1.38

Analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to report $0.45 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SWX’s profit would be $24.28 million giving it 50.32 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.77 EPS previously, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -74.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 127,558 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 14.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Co – 04/02/2018 05:30 PM; 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/10/2018 10:40 AM; 05/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/05/2018 03:45 PM; 14/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corporation – 03/14/2018 12:35 PM; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/12/2018 12:43 PM; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas Corp. – 04/24/2018 09:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING REVENUE $754.3 MLN VS $654.7 MLN

Primo Water Corp (PRMW) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 55 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 40 decreased and sold stakes in Primo Water Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 27.84 million shares, up from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Primo Water Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 29 Increased: 35 New Position: 20.

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 197,034 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has declined 14.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 08/05/2018 – Primo Water 1Q EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Primo Water Announces Proposed Follow-On Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $522.88 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. It currently has negative earnings. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation for 394,142 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 103,269 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.45% invested in the company for 110,383 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 1.25% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 186,010 shares.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 55.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

