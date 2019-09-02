Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Comparing side by side

Both Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 86 1.65 N/A 3.82 23.26 ONEOK Inc. 68 2.44 N/A 2.95 23.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ONEOK Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and ONEOK Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.8% ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has a 0.32 beta, while its volatility is 68.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ONEOK Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ONEOK Inc. are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ONEOK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and ONEOK Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ONEOK Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -2.44% at a $89 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ONEOK Inc. is $72, which is potential 1.01% upside. The data provided earlier shows that ONEOK Inc. appears more favorable than Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and ONEOK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of ONEOK Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. -0.38% -0.56% 7.95% 16.45% 16.22% 16.22% ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9%

For the past year Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than ONEOK Inc.

Summary

ONEOK Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.