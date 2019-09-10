Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) and Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) Comparing side by side

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) and Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) are two firms in the Gas Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 86 1.62 N/A 3.82 23.26 Northwest Natural Holding Company 68 2.97 N/A 2.37 30.12

In table 1 we can see Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and Northwest Natural Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northwest Natural Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Northwest Natural Holding Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 2.8% Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.00% 8.7% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.32 and it happens to be 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Northwest Natural Holding Company’s 71.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Northwest Natural Holding Company is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Northwest Natural Holding Company.

Analyst Ratings

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and Northwest Natural Holding Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Northwest Natural Holding Company 0 0 0 0.00

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -0.51% at a $89 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares and 68.2% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Northwest Natural Holding Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. -0.38% -0.56% 7.95% 16.45% 16.22% 16.22% Northwest Natural Holding Company 0.21% 3.63% 7.24% 15.85% 11.07% 18.13%

For the past year Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Northwest Natural Holding Company.

Summary

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. beats Northwest Natural Holding Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.