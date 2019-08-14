Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gas Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has 84.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.16% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.39% of all Gas Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.30% 2.80% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. N/A 85 23.26 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.11

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. presently has an average target price of $89, suggesting a potential downside of -0.13%. As a group, Gas Utilities companies have a potential upside of 24.74%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. -0.38% -0.56% 7.95% 16.45% 16.22% 16.22% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.05 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.32 and its 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company installs, replaces, repairs, and maintains energy distribution systems from the town border station to the end-user; and develops industrial construction solutions. The company also serves customers in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario in Canada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.