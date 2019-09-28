Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Power Integrations (POWI) Share Price Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Raised Position by $359,040

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) by 92.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 1,700 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 21,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Western Mass News: BREAKING: Emergency landing made by Southwest Airlines flight today due to broken window; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NOT AWARE OF ANY ISSUES WITH AIRPLANE, ENGINE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Continues to Plan for RASM Growth in 2018; 18/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight forced to land after bird strike day after plane engine explodes…; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 58,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, up from 53,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 125,585 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Llc holds 2.43% or 95,290 shares in its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 36,701 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 67,870 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Profit Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 24,158 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability stated it has 149 shares. 220,089 are held by Us Savings Bank De. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,627 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 17,060 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Highvista Strategies Lc invested 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 51,262 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 55,198 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.08% or 32,583 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr Ii (Call) by 158,200 shares to 579,600 shares, valued at $31.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (Call) (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 5,155 shares to 61,906 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 29,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,335 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).