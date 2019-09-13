Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Price Declined While Westover Capital Advisors Has Cut by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Diversified Trust Co Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 55.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $918,000, down from 40,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.73M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: INSPECTIONS GOING WELL, `PLEASED’ WITH RESULTS: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – FoxNashville: #BREAKING: Bird strike forces Southwest Airlines flight to return to Nashville; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT 1380 REDUCING DEMAND IN MAY `AND BEYOND’; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 02/05/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Cleveland after a window cracked.…; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 5,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 17,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 23,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 974,963 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% or 203,652 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 300 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Norinchukin Bancorp The stated it has 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). King Luther Cap reported 16,741 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.01 million shares. Bluestein R H And has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 9,706 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd invested in 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Monetary Group Inc invested 0.92% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Leisure Cap has 0.5% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 11,261 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 24,500 shares. Markel holds 356,000 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 63,257 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested in 71,102 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 29,153 shares to 257,299 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 21,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.18M for 13.06 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 29,983 shares to 58,462 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 181,196 were reported by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited. 505 are owned by Motco. Winslow Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.96M shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 15,128 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Capital Svcs Of America holds 261,960 shares or 3.52% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 77,163 shares. Page Arthur B owns 42,592 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25,167 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Ltd Co reported 4,000 shares. Jennison Associate Lc owns 553,100 shares. Capital City Fl invested in 1.18% or 31,442 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Ltd accumulated 192,371 shares. Washington Trust Communication owns 7,163 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 383,067 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

