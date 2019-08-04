Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined While Hrt Financial Lowered Holding; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock Price Rose, Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Boosted Stake

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 33,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,724 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 45,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest 1380 Pilots Steered a Well-Timed Descent; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 26/04/2018 – Southwest reports profit rise on strong demand, tax benefits; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CANCELS 163 FLIGHTS TODAY, 55 THURSDAY ON STORM; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines And Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Reach An Agreement In Principle For Aircraft Mechanics And Rela; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week; 02/05/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.63 million, up from 605,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.35M shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/03/2018 – SHELL, BLACKSTONE ARE SAID TO TEAM UP FOR BHP SHALE BID: SKY; 18/05/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC – SHARE REPURCHASE WILL BE EFFECTED IN A PRIVATE, NON-UNDERWRITTEN TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT JON GRAY SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT PROSPECTS OF INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS – MEDIA CALL; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy LaSalle Hotel for $3.7 bln; 23/04/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Forms Golden Cross; 30/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S SCHWARZMAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE: LIVE

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96 million and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64M for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9,843 shares to 13,950 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 84,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

