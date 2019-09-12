Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined While Harris Associates LP Has Raised Its Holding; As 51Job (JOBS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $6.26 Million

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 388,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.51 million, up from 5.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 1.15 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane lands in Philadelphia with engine damage, NTSB confirm; 18/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NEW COLLABORATION WITH IHEARTRADIO; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AUTHORIZES NEW $2.0B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS SAFETY IS CO.’S UNCOMPROMISING PRIORITY; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 1Q Fuel Costs About $2.10/Gallon; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS NTSB IS INVESTIGATING THE ACCIDENT; 21/05/2018 – VARIDESK SNAGS FORMER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXEC FOR COO ROLE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS DALLAS-BOUND PLANE DIVERTED TO PHILADELPHIA; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 31.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 83,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 182,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.75 million, down from 265,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 35,109 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 34,400 shares to 236,042 shares, valued at $23.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,823 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profit Investment Mngmt Lc reported 24,158 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 1,096 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 4,905 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.25% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,100 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Tru has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Telos Cap Mgmt holds 37,380 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 1.12 million were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Court Place Advsr Ltd invested 0.91% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 1.13M shares. Smith Graham And Advsrs LP accumulated 0.86% or 156,290 shares. Mackenzie owns 110,323 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 378,124 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated invested in 407,982 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 160,904 shares to 795,628 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 41,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).