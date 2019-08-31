Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake Has Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $2.09 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 14,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 24,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 71,721 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 54,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 3.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 2.4 PERCENT TO 13.8 BLN IN MARCH 2018; 17/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing at Philadelphia Airport after reportedly depressurizing mid-fligh…; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines has a new destination – and it’s making other carriers nervous; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Traffic Fell 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carried more passengers last month than in April 2017, but posted a slight decline in traffic, in the wake of last month’s fatal mid-air engine failure; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Capacity Rose 2.4%; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines carries more passengers within the U.S. than any other airline. Now it’s looking to fly outside the U.S., with destinations in South America; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS THERE ARE NO OTHER REPORTS OF INJURIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Limited holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 44,326 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 4,802 shares. 70,723 were reported by Cibc World Mkts. Mufg Americas Corporation has 271 shares. Boston Prns holds 0.69% or 10.00 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.1% stake. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 6.92 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Gru has 0.12% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Whittier Company, a California-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 854 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.60M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Management Limited reported 95,775 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 277,880 shares. Johnson Group Inc invested in 753 shares or 0% of the stock.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.60 million shares to 66,343 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 378,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,553 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Roffman Miller Associate Pa has invested 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital reported 1.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 526,788 shares. Doliver Advsrs LP owns 1,456 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has 7,782 shares. Reliant Inv Lc holds 0.59% or 5,320 shares. Town & Country Bankshares Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 9,629 shares. Schroder Group Inc invested 0.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest owns 1,750 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,898 shares. Legacy Private Trust accumulated 0.24% or 14,422 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 1,474 were reported by Round Table Svcs. Minneapolis Port Management accumulated 177,366 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 364,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings.