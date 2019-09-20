Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Synovus Financial Trimmed Its Position by $536,450 as Share Price Declined; As Southern Co (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Verity Asset Management Cut Its Position

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 3.26M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 10,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 23,642 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 34,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 4.01 million shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: Engine Inspections Have Affected Less Than 1% Of Flights; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SUMWALT SAYS SOUTHWEST CEO PROMISED INSPECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from NYC to Dallas makes unscheduled landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 18/04/2018 – FAA WILL ISSUE THE DIRECTIVE WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WBZ | CBS Boston News: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane surrounded by emergency vehicles at Philadelphia airport after; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR GIVES NO TIMEFRAME FOR INTERISLAND HAWAII SERVICE

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.88 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 13,114 shares to 6.09 million shares, valued at $213.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 18,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.