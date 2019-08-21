Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Raised Holding by $643,518; Orrstown Financial Services Has Lowered Its Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Stake by $777,114 as Valuation Declined

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 2,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 11,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 641,048 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 12,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 69,506 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 56,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 957,689 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 27/04/2018 – Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over last week’s fatal engine explosion; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SouthwestAirlines plane with reported engine flame out lands safely at #PHL; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5% :LUV US; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – FAA Orders Engine Inspections After Fatal Southwest Engine Failure — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA

