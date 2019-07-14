Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Cut Stake; As Sarepta Therapeut. (SRPT) Market Valuation Declined, Exane Derivatives Boosted Position

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 8,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,174 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 85,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.59 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRPLANE IS VERY RELIABLE; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLEW 9.0 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.5 PERCENT FROM 8.7 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN FEBRUARY 2017; 18/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton Calls for Hearing on Airline Safety Following Fatality on Southwest Airlines Flight and `60 Minutes’; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL PERFORM ADDITIONAL INSPECTIONS ON FLEET; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Agreement in Principle Reached for Aircraft Mechanics and Related Employees Workgroup; 19/04/2018 – Rep. DeFazio: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on Allegian

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeut. (SRPT) by 16.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 285 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,023 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.03 million, up from 1,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeut. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Ltd Com stated it has 45,602 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 9,529 shares. Scout Invs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 706 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers Inc. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 158 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 26,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth accumulated 80 shares. Burt Wealth owns 1,013 shares. Mackay Shields reported 210,501 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 2,765 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 228,784 shares. Reilly Lc stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Blair William & Il invested in 11,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Kempen Mngmt Nv stated it has 21,765 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 43 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bancorporation.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99 million for 9.58 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 29,039 shares to 37,327 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 42,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 19,143 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 1,028 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 3 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 20,500 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 856,246 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,676 shares. 300 are held by Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Axa reported 82,361 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 54 shares stake. 436,000 are owned by Highline Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 717,605 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230,010 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. $4.20 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were sold by Howton David T. 65,000 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $8.47 million were sold by Mahatme Sandesh.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) by 110 shares to 12 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning (NYSE:GLW) by 4,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,314 shares, and cut its stake in Public Sce Ent. (NYSE:PEG).