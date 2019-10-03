Southwest Airls Co. (LUV) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $319,900; Avon Prods (AVP) Share Price Rose While Odey Asset Management Group LTD Upped by $2.21 Million Its Holding

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 736,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 5.10M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78M, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 3.52M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 26/03/2018 – AVON ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH INVESTOR GROUP ON BOARD NOMINATION; 02/05/2018 – Romeo and Juliet, Stratford-upon-Avon – Juliet and knives to the fore; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS INC – QTRLY SOUTH LATIN AMERICA REVENUE WAS RELATIVELY UNCHANGED, OR UP 4% IN CONSTANT DOLLARS; 20/03/2018 – Avon Products: Steven F. Mayer to Retire From Board, Effective Immediately; 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co. (LUV) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,188 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 17,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 2.01 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT HAS 143 CUSTOMERS & 5 CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 02/05/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight has made an emergency landing in Cleveland due to a broken window. It’s South…; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 02/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Airlines, According to Temkin Group; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 577 DEPARTING NASHVILLE TO PHOENIX EXPERIENCED BIRD STRIKE SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF; 18/04/2018 – The engine type involved in the Southwest flight incident was also involved in a 2016 engine failure; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 90,281 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $142.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 438 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 1.41 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 165,200 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 2.60 million shares. 11 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Limited Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 151,799 shares. Js Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 65,200 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 241,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Group One Trading LP has invested 0.03% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Virtu Lc has invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 49,011 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,822 shares. Geode Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 45,553 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Bridges Management owns 10,712 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3.78M shares. Sumitomo Life Company holds 20,164 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc reported 47,040 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 269,599 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.39% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). New York-based Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 57,617 are owned by Bridgewater Associate L P. Jefferies Gp Ltd accumulated 55,198 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 7,213 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc has 0.2% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 88,935 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 295,587 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.