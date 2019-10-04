Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Boosted Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake by $904,248

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 26.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 38,030 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 681,574 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – KXLY 4 News: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Cleveland after window cracks during flight. (Via; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: One person is dead after a Southwest Airlines jet with a damaged engine and window made an emergency; 26/04/2018 – LUV: COSTS LINKED TO ENGINE BLADE INSPECTIONS `IN THE MILLIONS’; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS 19-DAY EXTENSION TO INITIATE NEW HAVANA ROUTE; 17/04/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: One dead after Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 12,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,232 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, down from 53,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 2.14 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.18 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 the insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,636 shares to 108,406 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 441,268 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co owns 22,260 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va has 1.54% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 311,543 shares. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Manhattan Com stated it has 168,293 shares. Moreover, Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 2.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oak Associate Limited Oh holds 14,470 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Bartlett Llc has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 110,133 shares. Twin Mngmt Incorporated invested in 69,895 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Advisory owns 577,888 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 0.38% or 63,968 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 27,750 shares. Barr E S And Communications holds 0.04% or 6,167 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “As Buyout Fever Grows, Alexion, Amarion and BioMarin Are Potential Targets – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Netflix, McDonald’s, Visa, More – Benzinga” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Southwest pilots union leader says 737 Max may not return until March – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why American Airlines is still lagging behind competitors on cancellation rate – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Associates holds 1.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 55,300 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 5,708 shares. 44,333 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability reported 1,096 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 2,562 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,089 shares. Eaton Vance owns 0.02% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 132,811 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha reported 103,227 shares. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 0.58% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 634 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Consulta Limited invested in 0.45% or 100,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 0.68% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 3.12M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,226 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).