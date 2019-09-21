Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Upped Its Stake by $1.17 Million; Independent Investors Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 23,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 221,127 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, up from 197,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 5.71M shares traded or 55.80% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CEO `PLEASED WITH RESULTS OF TESTING SO FAR’; 20/04/2018 – AERO ENGINE MAKER CFM GE.N SAF.PA SAYS ISSUES NEW SERVICE BULLETIN FOR ENGINE TYPE INVOLVED IN SOUTHWEST LUV.N ACCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: EMERGENCY LANDING: A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at the Philadelphia Internat…; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 18/04/2018 – Engine type involved in Southwest flight incident was also involved in 2016 engine failure; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – AUTHORIZED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UPON COMPLETION OF REMAINING $350 MLN UNDER MAY 2017 $2.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines incident marks end of US safety streak; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,445 shares to 45,956 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 18,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,997 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Square Cap Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Palladium Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 0.15% or 43,600 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 0% or 50 shares. Stratford Consulting Limited invested in 0.79% or 44,328 shares. 5,623 were reported by Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Howe Rusling stated it has 62 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,872 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 313,154 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 4,995 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 113,818 shares. Dupont invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). American Century Cos holds 5.28 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.03% or 173,526 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.89% or 109,500 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 3.53% or 1.39 million shares. Jrm Counsel Limited stated it has 4.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Ltd holds 66,076 shares. 730,632 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd accumulated 1.89% or 61,704 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt reported 168,974 shares. 55,179 are owned by Ca. Boston Prns reported 0.01% stake. City Tru Fl reported 32,962 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 1.12% or 19,835 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 122,598 shares. Valueworks Ltd owns 51,720 shares or 6.75% of their US portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 180,271 shares.